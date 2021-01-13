UrduPoint.com
Canada's Ontario Imposes New Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Double - Premier's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Ontario declared a provincial emergency over a doubling of COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, the premier's office said on Tuesday.

"In response to a doubling in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, the real and looming threat of the collapse of the province's hospital system and alarming risks posed to long-term care homes as a result of high COVID-19 transmission rates, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, is immediately declaring a second provincial emergency," the office said in a statement.

Effective Thursday, January 14, a stay-at-home order will require everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for essential work, the release said.

More than 400 beds now filled in intensive care units and projections show the number could reach 1,000 by early February, overwhelming hospitals, the release said.

The declaration adds new restrictions to a province-wide shutdown just two weeks ago, also in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the release added.

Police are now authorized to ticket people caught outside their homes while not performing essential tasks such as buying food and to issue citations to those not wearing facemasks indoors. In addition, police are authorized to close facilities and disperse groups of more than five people congregating outdoors, according to the release.

