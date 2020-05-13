TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Ontario's parliament extended the Declaration of Emergency for an additional three weeks right after Premier Doug Ford suggested that the province will take the first step to reopen the economy later this week.

"Passed during a special sitting of the Ontario Legislature today, the Declaration of Emergency has been extended until June 2," a statement from the Canadian province said on Tuesday evening. "This additional time will ensure the province has the necessary tools and health care capacity to contain COVID-19, while gradually reopening businesses, services, and amenities safely."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ford said that he would have news to share on Thursday about reopening more businesses in Ontario.

However, the extension of the Declaration of Emergency ensures that certain restrictive measures, such as prohibiting care home employees from working in more than one facility and limiting social gatherings to no more than five individuals, remain in places for the time being.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said the provincial guidelines mandate a minimal two-week trend of declining COVID-19 infections before embarking on the first phase of the three-step plan to reopen the economy.

As of May 4, garden centers and nurseries, as well as lawn care companies and construction sites in Ontario have been allowed to resume operations.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has been in a state of emergency since March 17 due the COVIS-19 pandemic.

Ontario has reported 20,907 COVID-19 infections and 1,725 disease-related fatalities, trailing only Quebec in both measures.