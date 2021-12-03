WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Durham Region Health Department in the Canadian province of Ontario reported on Thursday a fifth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had close contact with an individual recently returned from a southern African country.

"Durham Region Health Department has received confirmation of one individual who has tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The case is a close contact of a returning traveler from one of the identified countries in southern Africa," the department said in a press release.

The health department is monitoring all other cases of the Omicron variant based on recent travel history, the press release added.

Following the announcement, the total number of confirmed Omicron infections in Canada rises to seven, with five cases reported in the province of Ontario, and one each in Alberta and Quebec.

On Tuesday, the Federal Health Ministry barred foreign travelers from Egypt, Nigeria, and Malawi from entering Canada after it banned visitors from seven other African countries on Friday, namely South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.