TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Canada's Province of Ontario recorded 435 opioid deaths in the first three months of 2019, up 42 percent from the same time period last year, Public Health Ontario said in new figures released on Friday.

The latest statistical figures also show that the province recorded 1,072 opioid-related hospitalizations and 6,393 emergency room visits in the first half year of 2019.

While hospitalizations remained steady year-over-year, the number of opioid-related emergency room visits spiked by 54 percent.

Canada is currently in the midst of an opioid crisis. The growing number of overdoses and deaths caused by opioids, including fentanyl, led the Government of Canada to declare a public health emergency in the country. According to statistics provided by the Canadian government, between January 2016 and June 2019 the country recorded more than 13,900 opioid-related deaths.