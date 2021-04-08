UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Ontario Province To Begin 4-Week COVID-19 Emergency On Thursday - Premier

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Canada's Ontario Province to Begin 4-Week COVID-19 Emergency on Thursday - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Canadian province of Ontario is declaring a state of emergency and introducing a stay-at-home order effective Thursday amid a surge in coronavirus variant cases, Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday.

"I am declaring a state of emergency with a province-wide stay-at-home order effective 12:01 a.m. [4:01 a.m. GMT] Thursday. This will be in effect for four weeks," Ford told reporters.

Related Topics

Ontario Ford Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

40 minutes ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

44 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

45 minutes ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

21 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour of the Basque Country results and st ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan moving forward following Prime Minister's ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.