TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Canadian province of Ontario is declaring a state of emergency and introducing a stay-at-home order effective Thursday amid a surge in coronavirus variant cases, Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday.

"I am declaring a state of emergency with a province-wide stay-at-home order effective 12:01 a.m. [4:01 a.m. GMT] Thursday. This will be in effect for four weeks," Ford told reporters.