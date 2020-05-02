UrduPoint.com
Canada's Ontario Province To Let Limited Number Of Businesses Reopen On May 4 - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Canada's province of Ontario said in a statement that it will allow a limited number of businesses that were shut down as a result of measures imposed to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to begin reopening on May 4.

"We are announcing that certain operations can begin starting May 4," Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli said on Friday during a daily briefing on the COVId-19 pandemic.

Garden centers, landscaping services, some construction projects, automatic and self-serve car washes can begin operation as of midnight on Monday, the statement said.

Golf courses and marinas may begin preparations for impending reopening, but will remain closed until further notice, the statement also said.

Businesses will still be required to comply with all public health protocols designed to contain the spread of the virus, the statement added.

Ontario is the latest Canadian province to announce or begin plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions after New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and Manitoba.

Ontario declared a state of emergency since March 17 and has largely been on lockdown since.

