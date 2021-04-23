(@FahadShabbir)

The Canadian province of Ontario has recorded its first blood clotting event following vaccination with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the province's Chief Medical Officer David Williams said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Canadian province of Ontario has recorded its first blood clotting event following vaccination with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the province's Chief Medical Officer David Williams said on Friday.

"We have confirmed the first case of the rare blood clotting condition known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) in Ontario. The patient is a male in his 60s who had received his first dose of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine. The patient has received treatment and is recovering at home," Williams said in a statement.

Ontario would not release further information to protect the identity of the individual in question, the statement said.

The province's first episode marks the fourth blood clotting event in Canada, with 1.

1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine having been administered.

Health Canada had temporarily paused inoculation for Canadians under the age of 55 with with the AstraZeneca vaccine following a recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI), however, immunization has since resumed with those over 40 eligible to receive the UK drugmaker's vaccine across much of the country.

Earlier this month, a Canadian safety review of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine concluded that blood clotting events are possibly linked to it. As a result of the review, Canadian health officials introduced a warning section indicating the "stronger link" between the blood clotting events and the AstraZeneca vaccine on the safety label.