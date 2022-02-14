The premier of Ontario announced Monday that he will lift vaccine passport requirements in the Canadian province, the epicenter of protests against Covid-19 health measures for more than two weeks now

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The premier of Ontario announced Monday that he will lift vaccine passport requirements in the Canadian province, the epicenter of protests against Covid-19 health measures for more than two weeks now.

"We're going to get rid of the passports," said Premier Doug Ford at a press conference, explaining that the vast majority of people were vaccinated and that the peak of cases sparked by the Omicron variant had passed.

The lifting of the health measures has been called for by demonstrators who have been blockading the nation's capital Ottawa, located in Ontario, for more than two weeks.