UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Ontario To Allow COVID-19 Vaccine Mixing, Matching Beginning Friday - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:00 AM

Canada's Ontario to Allow COVID-19 Vaccine Mixing, Matching Beginning Friday - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Canadian province of Ontario will begin allowing residents to mix and match vaccines following updated guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI).

On Tuesday, NACI recommended relaxing rules governing the interchangeability of second coronavirus vaccine doses, saying that Canadians, who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca or its Indian analogue COVISHIELD, can receive an messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for their second shot, namely the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

"Effective June 4, 2021 and in alignment with NACI's recommendation, Ontarians who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can choose to either receive a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or an mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccine for their second dose," the province said in a statement on Thursday.

Those who wish to receive the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should contact the pharmacy or Primary care provider where they received their first dose, the statement read.

NACI's decision to offer an mRNA vaccine for the second dose was made after experts studied the risk of Canadians' developing Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia following vaccination with the UK drugmaker's vaccine and the risk of complications pertinent to vaccine mixing.

Additionally, Ontario said it stands by the advisory panel's recommendation that first and second mRNA vaccine doses should come from the same manufacturer, however, in the event of supply shortages the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be considered interchangeable.

Canada's vaccination regime has faced repeated setbacks, with the country experiencing a shortage of doses, despite the Trudeau government lauding deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers.

The vaccination program has also been undermined by inconsistent messaging and Canadian health officials' decision to delay the time between vaccinations for up to four months.

Related Topics

India Shortage Same Ontario United Kingdom Justin Trudeau June Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

3 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

4 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

4 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

3 hours ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.