TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Canadian province of Ontario will go into a four-week lockdown effective Saturday amid a steady rise in coronavirus variant cases, Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday.

"Effective, Saturday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m. [4:01 a.m. GMT], Ontario will pull the emergency break for the entire province," Ford told reporters. "All 34 public health regions will move into shutdown for a period of four weeks."

The latest lockdown - the third province-wide order since the onset of the pandemic last March - will not be a stay-at-home order, the province's health minister said. The order was too difficult on the province's residents the last time, according to Christine Elliott.

Ford emphasized that Ontario has the toughest restrictions in Canada, responding to concerns that the new lockdown measures are hardly different to what is already in place in the Toronto region, where most of the new cases are being identified.

Today's announcement was spurred by increasing numbers of new coronavirus variant cases in the province that by some estimates now make up two-thirds of all new cases.

New data from an expert panel advising the provincial government revealed Ontario could see daily caseloads nearly tripling - to nearly 6,000 - by the end of the month if no action is taken.

Ontario is reporting some 2,500 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus daily and the province has recorded 352,460 cases and nearly 7,400 virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic a year ago.