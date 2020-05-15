UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Ontario To Reopen Outdoor Spaces On Saturday - Premier

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Canada's Ontario to Reopen Outdoor Spaces On Saturday - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Canadian province of Ontario will begin reopening outdoor spaces on Saturday and embarking upon the first step of the province's reopening plan on Tuesday following weeks of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, Premier Doug Ford told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, I am ready to announce that this Saturday at 12:01 a.m. [4:00 a.m. GMT] private parks and campgrounds, marinas and boat clubs, golf courses and businesses that board animals will be allowed to open," Ford said.

As of Tuesday, when the province embarks upon the first phase of the province's three-step plan to reopening the economy, scheduled surgeries will resume, and construction sites will be allowed to return to full capacity.

Additionally, as part of the first phase, retail services that have separate street-front entrances, seasonal recreational areas, such as sports field and courts, and animal services will be allowed to reopen on Tuesday, the premier said.

The announcement comes days after Ontario's parliament extended the Declaration of Emergency for an additional three weeks to June 2.

As of May 4, the province's garden centers and nurseries, as well as lawn care companies and construction sites - with some limitations - have been allowed to resume operations.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has been in a state of emergency since March 17 due the COVIS-19 pandemic.

According to data from the nation's public health agency, the province of has recorded 21,494 confirmed cases and 1,798 COVID-19-related fatalities as of Thursday.

Related Topics

Sports Parliament Canada Ontario March May June From Ford

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

41 minutes ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

41 minutes ago

IoJK, Palestine facing 'similar worsening human ri ..

5 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

56 minutes ago

Govt to provide Rs 37 bln subsidy on fertilizers

5 minutes ago

Belarus Seeks EBRD's Financial Support to Overcome ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.