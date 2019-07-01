UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Opposition Calls For Tougher China Stance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:51 AM

Canada's opposition calls for tougher China stance

Canada's main opposition leader on Saturday called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be tougher on Beijing in resolving trade disputes between the two countries and securing the release of detained Canadians

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ):Canada's main opposition leader on Saturday called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be tougher on Beijing in resolving trade disputes between the two countries and securing the release of detained Canadians.

Relations have deteriorated between China and Canada following the December arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, a top official in China's telecom giant Huawei, who is wanted by the United States for allegedly circumventing sanctions on Iran.

Since then, Chinese authorities have arrested two Canadians on suspicion of espionage and blocked imports of Canadian agricultural products, moves Beijing says are unrelated to the Huawei case.

"Trudeau must make it clear to China that there are consequences for actions," Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, who leads Trudeau in the polls ahead of next October's parliamentary elections, said in a statement.

He called on Trudeau to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit of global leaders in Osaka, Japan, and "make clear that there are consequences for arbitrarily detaining our citizens and abruptly blocking our agriculture exports.

" Scheer said Trudeau should retaliate against China by bringing a case before the World Trade Organization over its import bans, increasing inspection on Chinese imports into Canada and reviewing "all investments coming from China." "I renew these calls, and I further urge Justin Trudeau to take strong retaliatory action against China -- to send the message that Canada will not be pushed around," he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Trudeau said he'd spoken to Xi about the two detained Canadians, ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and consultant Michael Spavor.

He gave few details about the interaction but said, "I think it was important that we would have a face-to-face opportunity to engage directly in President Xi so that we can hopefully keep moving forward on this issue."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Import Iran China Canada Agriculture Vancouver Wanzhou Beijing Osaka Japan United States Justin Trudeau October December Huawei All From Top Xi Jinping Opposition

Recent Stories

This is how Pakistan can still qualify for the sem ..

8 minutes ago

Durant opts for Nets as NBA free agent frenzy begi ..

12 minutes ago

EU requires new electric cars to emit noise to ens ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea's exports down 13.5 pct in June amid U.S. ..

12 minutes ago

New Zealand bans single-use plastic bags

26 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is pleased to be a part of national yo ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.