(@FahadShabbir)

Canada's opposition party is calling for the dismissal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, amid a sexual misconduct scandal in the country's armed forces, Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Canada's opposition party is calling for the dismissal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, amid a sexual misconduct scandal in the country's armed forces, Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole said on Monday.

Trudeau is facing a backlash following months of political turmoil after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled at the country's former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and his successor, Adm. Art McDonald, who was forced to temporarily step down from his post last amid a probe into misconduct allegations dating back to 2010.

The Prime Minister, who vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach for sexual conduct allegations upon taking office, has repeatedly stated that his office was aware of the complaints but not of the nature of the allegations. However, media reports suggest that Telford was privy to the allegations since 2018.

"If the Prime Minister is telling the truth and he wants Canadians to believe that he had no knowledge of an allegation of sexual misconduct brought, with respect to Mr. Vance, he should fire his chief of staff," O'Toole told reporters.

O'Toole alleged that Telford abated Vance's behavior and subsequently orchestrated a cover up to withhold information from the Prime Minister and the public. The Conservative leader emphasized that not holding his top aide to account would be an admission of dishonesty on the part of the Prime Minister.

Canada's main opposition parties - Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and the New Democrats - are pressing to have Telford to testify before the Defense committee but the governing Liberals are stonewalling the attempts.

The political firestorm has forced the government to launch an independent review of sexual misconduct in the Canada's armed forces.