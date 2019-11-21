TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Andrew Scheer, the head of Canada's Conservative Party and the leader of the official opposition, called on the government to designate the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity and to impose sanctions on those behind alleged human rights violations committed amid the unrest that has gripped the Persian Gulf state for the past week.

"I continue to call on [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity and impose Magnitsky sanctions on Iran's human rights offenders," Scheer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Protests in Iran began last week, following the Iranian government's introduction of quotas for retail sales of gasoline, which subsequently caused gas prices to spike.

On Tuesday, Iran's ISNA news agency reported that three members of the Iranian security forces, including a member of the IRGC, had been killed during the unrest in Tehran. As part of its efforts to restore calm, Tehran has effectively shut down internet in the country, completely restricting access to foreign websites.

According to various Iranian media reports, the country's authorities have arrested about 1,000 people for rioting and committing acts of vandalism during the protests, while more than 87,000 people are believed to have engaged in the demonstrations.

Several people, including police officers, have reportedly been killed in the unrest.

The developments in Iran prompted Global Affairs Canada to update its travel advisory for the middle Eastern country on Wednesday.

"Demonstrations have been taking place sporadically throughout Iran since November 15, 2019. Clashes between protesters and security forces have caused multiple casualties. There have been incidents of arson, vandalism and looting at gas stations, stores, banks and government buildings. Some roads and highways could be blocked without warning. Security forces could use excessive force against protesters. Internet, including social media, is inaccessible," Canada's foreign service said.

Since becoming the leader of Canada's Conservatives, Scheer has been a vocal advocate of stiffer penalties against the Iranian government and cited the US policy regarding the Islamic republic as an example.