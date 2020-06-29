UrduPoint.com
Canada's Outlook On Novel Coronavirus Pandemic Improving, Some Hotspots Remain - Trudeau

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic in Canada is receding despite some remaining hotspots around the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

"After a very challenging spring, things are continuing to move in the right direction. We still have some hotspots in some parts of the country, but nationally the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is declining over time," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

The Prime Minister thanked Canadians for taking the threat posed by the virus seriously and adhering to public health guidelines.

However, despite the generally positive outlook, some hotspots remain. The Windsor-Essex area - affecting mostly temporary foreign workers on farms and other agricultural facilities - and some long-term care facilities in Quebec are still beset by infections.

As of Monday, Canada's public health agencies have reported nearly 104,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,500 virus-related fatalities.

