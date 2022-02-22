UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Canada's Parliament Approves Trudeau's Emergency Declaration in Response to Protests

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Canada's parliament has voted to uphold Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's emergency declaration, which sees the government grant itself sweeping powers in response to ongoing anti-vaccine mandate and government protests.

The House of Commons voted 185 to 151 on Monday to confirm the declaration of emergency, with Trudeau's minority Liberal government receiving the necessary support from the left-wing New Democrat Party amid threats of an election should the declaration be voted down.

The declaration grants the Federal government sweeping new powers to crack down on protesters through enforcement and financial measures, which allow Canadian financial institutions to temporarily cease providing financial services in instances where the provider suspects that an account is being used to fund the protests.

The declaration has been met with considerable backlash, as multiple civil liberties organizations, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, premiers and political parties have decried the decision as government overreach, arguing that the threshold for what serves as a trigger for the act has not been met.

In parliament, opposition to the declaration was led by the Conservative Party, who argued that, in addition to allegations of government overreach, the necessity of the measures became mute once the Freedom Convoy was pushed out of Ottawa by law enforcement.

In advance of Monday's vote, the Trudeau government indicated that it would be a question of confidence, opening up the possibility of a third election in under 30 months should the vote have gone against the Liberals.

The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Trudeau.

