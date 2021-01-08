WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Iran's offer to compensate the victims of the downed Ukrainian jet near Tehran is "premature," the Canadian government's special adviser on the case, Ralph Goodale, said in an interview on Thursday.

Iranian officials announced that Tehran will pay $150,000 in compensation for all 176 victims of the downed aircraft that crashed outside Tehran on January 8, 2020.

"There is a negotiating process that has yet to take place," Goodale told The Canadian Press. "But it hasn't yet begun. So, it's a bit premature for a number to be circulated in the public domain, because none of the other parties involved in this process have had any input whatsoever.

"

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran after being shot down by the Iranian military. The passengers were mostly Canadian and Iranian nationals and nine Ukrainian crew members.

Iran admitted days later the incident that it shot down the passenger jet by mistake. However, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said that he does not believe the downing of the jet was caused by a human error.

The Iranian military said it was on high alert at the time of the accident, which happened hours after it fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq, in retaliation for an air strike that killed a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.