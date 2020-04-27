TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Canada's regional air carrier Porter Airlines said in a statement on Monday that it has extended its temporary shutdown by four weeks and now plans to resume flights on June 29.

Porter Airlines initially suspended transport operations on March 21 due to the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the associated restrictions on travel.

"We are extending our temporary suspension of all flights due to COVID-19 until June 29," the statement said. "Our initial restart date of June 1, was something we believed was reasonable at the time."

The airline industry has been hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic that has grounded domestic and international travel to a halt. In response, the Canadian government has offered the airlines a lifeline by granting them access to the Emergency Wage Subsidy.

Porter utilized the lifeline and hired back many of the 1500 team members who were initially laid off.