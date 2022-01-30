UrduPoint.com

Canada's Prime Minister Moved From Ottawa Home Amid Protest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Canada's Prime Minister Moved From Ottawa Home Amid Protest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest against coronavirus restrictions, Canadian media report.

Trudeau and his family were moved to a different location in Ottawa, CBC said on Saturday, adding that trucks with banners denouncing Trudeau and Canadian public health measures were gathering along Wellington Street in front of the Parliament Buildings.

Earlier on Saturday, media reported that thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators were gathering in Ottawa, in protest against COVID-19 measures. The truckers had started to arrive on Friday night.

The protest has been peaceful so far, according to CBC.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Parliament Ottawa Wellington Justin Trudeau Family Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

2 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

2 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

4 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

4 hours ago
 Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

4 hours ago
 Kazakh leader rejects international probe into dea ..

Kazakh leader rejects international probe into deadly unrest

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>