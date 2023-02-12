UrduPoint.com

Canada's Prime Minister Says Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Yukon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the unidentified object that was flying over northern Canada has been shot down and the wreckage will be analyzed for further information.

On Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace.

NORAD Command shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said on Twitter later on Saturday.

In another tweet, the Canadian prime minister said he had discussed the situation with US President Joe Biden.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America," Trudeau said.

