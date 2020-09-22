UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is calling for increased efforts to address global challenges and ensure that the work of the United Nations is fruitful.

"The harsh reality is that we are a world in crisis, and not just because of the last few months, not just because of COVID-19, but because of the last few decades, and because of all of us. Climate change, violent extremism, escalating numbers of displaced people and migrants - these are the crises of a system that no longer works as well as it should," Trudeau said at the high-level meeting to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations.

According to Trudeau, the United Nations has contributed to resolving some problems the world has faced, but more work is needed and the unraveling of the UN's full potential depends on the political will of its member states.

"We must all take action because we are all in peril. More than ever before the international community must join forces and step up its efforts to find solutions and uphold a set of common ideals and principles," Trudeau said, adding that "we have to double down on our efforts" and work to ensure "that our institutions go further and do more."

The Canadian prime minister stressed that the world community should not allow the coronavirus pandemic to lead to deepened inequality and increased isolationism.