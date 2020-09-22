UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Prime Minister Says World Must Double Down On Efforts To Resolve Current Crises

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:50 AM

Canada's Prime Minister Says World Must Double Down on Efforts to Resolve Current Crises

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is calling for increased efforts to address global challenges and ensure that the work of the United Nations is fruitful.

"The harsh reality is that we are a world in crisis, and not just because of the last few months, not just because of COVID-19, but because of the last few decades, and because of all of us. Climate change, violent extremism, escalating numbers of displaced people and migrants - these are the crises of a system that no longer works as well as it should," Trudeau said at the high-level meeting to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations.

According to Trudeau, the United Nations has contributed to resolving some problems the world has faced, but more work is needed and the unraveling of the UN's full potential depends on the political will of its member states.

"We must all take action because we are all in peril. More than ever before the international community must join forces and step up its efforts to find solutions and uphold a set of common ideals and principles," Trudeau said, adding that "we have to double down on our efforts" and work to ensure "that our institutions go further and do more."

The Canadian prime minister stressed that the world community should not allow the coronavirus pandemic to lead to deepened inequality and increased isolationism.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Canada Lead Justin Trudeau All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

10 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

8 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

8 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.