TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Canada's proportion of deaths in long-term care facilities related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is nearly double than the average in other OECD nations, the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) said in a report on Thursday.

"As of May 25, at the country level, [long-term care] residents accounted for 81 percent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in Canada, compared with an average of 42 percent in 16 other OECD countries," the report said.

The findings show that the proportion of long-term care deaths as a percentage of all COVID-19-related deaths is as low as 6.

6 percent in Hungary. The country closest to Canada on the list is Spain, which trails by 15 percent.

The dire situation in the long-term care facilities has compelled the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario to request additional military assistance from the Federal government in April. The military still maintains a presence in 11 such facilities in Quebec.

As of Thursday, Canada's public health agencies have reported more than 102,500 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,500 virus-related fatalities.