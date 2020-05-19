The Canadian province of Ontario has extended a number of emergency measures until May 29, the provincial government said in a statement on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Canadian province of Ontario has extended a number of emergency measures until May 29, the provincial government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has extended all emergency orders currently in force until May 29, 2020," the statement said.

The emergency measures include the closure of dining establishments except for takeout and delivery only, limiting social gatherings to no more than five people and temporary guidelines for long-term care homes and congregate settings like retirement homes and women's shelters.

As of Tuesday, Ontario has embarked upon the first phase of the province's three-step plan to reopen the economy thereby resuming scheduled surgeries and allowing construction sites to return to full capacity.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced last weekgthat retail services that have separate street-front entrances, seasonal recreational areas, such as sports field and courts and animal services will be allowed to reopen on Tuesday.

Despite the reprieve, Ontario remains in a state of emergency until June 2 after the provincial parliament extended the Declaration of Emergency for an additional three weeks.

According to the latest provincial data, Ontario has reported 22,957 novel coronavirus cases and 1,904 COVID-19-related fatalities.