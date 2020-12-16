UrduPoint.com
Canada's Quebec Closing Non-Essential Retail Businesses December 25 To January 11- Premier

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Canadian province of Quebec will require the so-called "non-essential" businesses to close from December 25 through January 11 due a surge in new novel coronavirus cases, Premier Minister Francois Legault said in a news conference.

"Regarding non-essential retail businesses, they'll have to close from December 25 to January 11," Legault said on Tuesday.

Legault explained that grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, pet shops, including all Walmart and Costco stores, will remain open but will not be allowed to sell non-essential products.

In addition, Legault said office workers will be required to work from home from December 17 to January 11 except for jobs where attendance is necessary.

Secondary and Primary schools will also close from December 17 to January 11, Legault added.

