Canada's Quebec Discovers First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant - Health Minister

Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:25 AM

Canada's Quebec Discovers First Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant - Health Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Canadian province of Quebec has reported the first case of infection with the newly discovered novel coronavirus variant Omicron, Provincial Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dube said on Monday.

"We can confirm that at this moment first case of the new variant has been confirmed in Quebec this morning," Dube said during a press briefing.

