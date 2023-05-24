WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Canada's Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston on Tuesday recommended against conducting a public inquiry on the matter as he released his first report.

"There had been widespread calls for a public inquiry from media, opposition parties, and Parliament through a motion passed in the House of Commons. When I began this process, I thought it would come to the same conclusion, that I would recommend a public inquiry. Well, it would have been an easy choice. It would not be the correct one," Johnston said during a news conference on his first report.

Johnston added that a separate public inquiry would not deliver the transparency expected by Canadians, as the information to be disclosed is very sensitive in nature and must remain secret, and suggested that instead public hearings be held as soon as possible to address governance and policy failures.

The special rapporteur also concluded that media leaks about China's alleged interference lacked context and were "misconstrued by media," but his report still claimed that China and Russia are "particularly active" in foreign interference activities in Canada.

Even though much has been accomplished, more remains to be done to address the challenges related to interference, notably in detecting, deterring, and ensuring counter-interference during elections, Johnston continued.

The second and final report on foreign interference is set to be delivered by the end of October 2023.

In late March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Canada's former Governor General Johnston as special rapporteur to investigate reports of foreign meddling.

In May, Canada expelled a Chinese diplomat allegedly behind the intimidation of a Conservative lawmaker over his sponsorship of a motion that labeled China's treatment of Uyghurs as genocide. Beijing rejected the claims and declared a Canadian consul persona non grata in a tit-for-tat move.