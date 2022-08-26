UrduPoint.com

Canada's Remarks On Turbines For Nord Stream To Germany Refer To July Permissions -Siemens

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Canada's Remarks on Turbines for Nord Stream to Germany Refer to July Permissions -Siemens

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The remarks of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on sending to Germany turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline are referring to permissions given in July, Siemens Energy told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Joly told the CBC broadcaster that the Canadian government intended to return all five remaining Nord Stream 1 pipeline turbines to Siemens for maintenance.

"There are no new developments on technical maintenance or potential status of the technical maintenance of the turbines linked to the Nord Stream. The Canadian foreign minister's announcement is a confirmation of the exceptional permit granted by the Canadian government in July to transport a total of six turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany. One of the turbines has been in Mülheim for several weeks," the company said.

Related Topics

Company Germany Nord July Gas All Government Siemens

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

2 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

2 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

2 hours ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

2 hours ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.