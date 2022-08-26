BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The remarks of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on sending to Germany turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline are referring to permissions given in July, Siemens Energy told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Joly told the CBC broadcaster that the Canadian government intended to return all five remaining Nord Stream 1 pipeline turbines to Siemens for maintenance.

"There are no new developments on technical maintenance or potential status of the technical maintenance of the turbines linked to the Nord Stream. The Canadian foreign minister's announcement is a confirmation of the exceptional permit granted by the Canadian government in July to transport a total of six turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany. One of the turbines has been in Mülheim for several weeks," the company said.