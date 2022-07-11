OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Telecommunications giant Rogers is facing a class action lawsuit following last week's 19-hour nationwide outage for "misleading" their customers about being the most reliable network in the country, a Montreal law firm said on Monday.

"The Plaintiff brings this action because: (i) a credit of two days of service offered by Rogers is wholly inadequate and does not account for the other damages he and Class members suffered and which the law provides for in such cases (sections 10, 16 and 272 of Quebec's Consumer Protection Act (the "CPA"); (ii) he was misled by Rogers' marketing, in particular claims that it was Canada's most "reliable" network," the law firm said.

On July 8, Rogers, a telecommunications giant with over 10 million wireless subscribers and 2 million internet customers, reported a massive outage that affected the entire Canadian network and brought the systems of police, banks and businesses offline.