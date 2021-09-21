MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Canada's ruling Liberal Party will form a minority government, in line with a CBC news projection.

According to the state broadcaster, the Liberals are getting 156 seats, and the Conservative Party 123 seats.

All 338 of Canada's House of Commons seats are up for grabs with the winner of the election declared based on a contentious first-past-the-post system, where candidates with the highest number of votes win without any further runoff ballots. At least 170 seats are needed to form a majority government, although most projections currently point to a minority government.