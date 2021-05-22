UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Ruling On Iran Downing Boeing Ignores Iranians On Board - Legal Experts

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:46 PM

Canada's Ruling on Iran Downing Boeing Ignores Iranians on Board - Legal Experts

Canada's recent ruling that Iran had deliberately shot down a Ukrainian Boeing with Canadians on board and, therefore, committed a terrorist attack, is contradictory as it fails to account for the fact that there had been Iranian passengers on the crashed aircraft as well, experts from Rome-based legal firm International Lawyers Associates told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Canada's recent ruling that Iran had deliberately shot down a Ukrainian Boeing with Canadians on board and, therefore, committed a terrorist attack, is contradictory as it fails to account for the fact that there had been Iranian passengers on the crashed aircraft as well, experts from Rome-based legal firm International Lawyers Associates told Sputnik.

On Friday, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that Iran had deliberately downed Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 in 2020, making the incident an act of terrorism under the Criminal Code of Canada. Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport on January 8, 2020, after being shot down by the Iranian military. The incident claimed the lives of all 167 passengers � mostly Canadians and Iranians � and nine Ukrainian crew members.

According to Alexandro Maria Tirelli and Maria Valentina Miceli, the terrorist attack hypothesis is "contradictory" in this case, "because more than 80 passengers were Iranians."

"In any case, there is no exhaustive answer to this question: to establish whether a fact is an act of terrorism, one must look at the specific case, taking into account the specific circumstances, the author and the recipient of the message, as well as the context in which the act is committed," the experts said.

Tehran has maintained that the plane was shot down accidentally rather than deliberately. Iran's Civil Aviation Organization concluded last month that the plane was mistaken for a hostile target, as the country's military was expecting a tense standoff with the United States at the time and, therefore, on high alert.

The plane was shot down shortly after Iranian military fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. However, court in Canada argued that there was no armed conflict in the region at the moment of the plane crash.

According to the lawyers, the consequences of the Canadian court's ruling will be "purely political." In more exact terms, it "only risks to compromise the relationship between the two states."

The Canadian court ordered Iran to compensate the plaintiffs for legal costs. But, in the absence of an international treaty binding both Iran and Canada, Tehran "won't accept the Canadian sentence and it won't execute its sanctions," the experts believe.

There is a possibility of international arbitration, the lawyers said, but only if both Canada and Iran agree to to it.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Iran Canada Lawyers Iraq Alert Tehran Ontario Superior United States January Criminals 2020 All From Top Airport Court Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

China's Zhou Guanyu wins first F2 sprint race at M ..

26 seconds ago

NCOC directs federal, provincial govts to avoid re ..

7 minutes ago

Russia, WHO Working on Medical Equipment Aid to Pa ..

28 seconds ago

Car-Ramming Incident in Northeast China Kills 4, I ..

29 seconds ago

Ten buggies join Dubai Customs’ Siyaj to enhance ..

25 minutes ago

China's Zhurong Mars Rover Descends From Platform ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.