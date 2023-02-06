UrduPoint.com

Canada's Sanctions Against Russia Negatively Affecting Savings Of Residents - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Canada's Sanctions Against Russia Negatively Affecting Savings of Residents - Reports

Nationals of Russia and other post-Soviet states who now reside in Canada have experienced significant hardship as a result of Canada's sanctions against the Russian banking system because of the inability to transfer their financial assets, CBC News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Nationals of Russia and other post-Soviet states who now reside in Canada have experienced significant hardship as a result of Canada's sanctions against the Russian banking system because of the inability to transfer their financial assets, CBC News reported on Monday.

The report provided the example of four individuals from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan who have significant financial assets in Russian banks and their subsidiaries abroad but could not retrieve their money nor complete a transfer to Canada.

The Belarusian national explained that she and her husband moved to Canada for work, leaving behind between $60,000 and $100,000 in Russia's Alfa-Bank, the report said.

Shortly before Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the woman initiated a transfer of her funds to a Canadian bank, but the money was blocked as sanctions were imposed on Alfa-Bank, the report said.

The Russian national said he experienced the same fate even though he contacted Alfa-Bank to withdraw his money on the very day the special military operation began, but the bank was not able to transfer the funds, the report said.

Similarly, the two Kazakh nationals said they were customers of Sberbank-Kazakhstan, the only financial institution in the country able to transfer funds worldwide, but could not transfer their money to Canada due to the sanctions, the report said.

All four affected individuals have filed requests with Global Affairs Canada to obtain sanctions exemptions to unfreeze their funds, the report also said.

However, their attempts have so far proven unsuccessful, with the ministry issuing automated emails to inform of "significant backlogs" or saying it would "consider" the requests, the report added.

Global Affairs Canada has reportedly assured all individuals affected by the sanctions that it does not seek to confiscate their assets, according to the report.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Bank Same Belarus Kazakhstan Money February Women All From

Recent Stories

Guterres Says Prospects for Ukraine Peace Low, Wor ..

Guterres Says Prospects for Ukraine Peace Low, World Heads to Wider War With Eye ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, former MPA ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, former MPAs discuss overall political si ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani condoles with Senat ..

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani condoles with Senator Jam Mahtab over demise of h ..

2 minutes ago
 Reforms to be undertaken in National Energy Effici ..

Reforms to be undertaken in National Energy Efficiency Authority: Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet enhances RRF's scope, agrees for cro ..

Sindh cabinet enhances RRF's scope, agrees for crowd management unit

2 minutes ago
 Harris Announces $950Mln in Private Sector Pledges ..

Harris Announces $950Mln in Private Sector Pledges to Address Root Causes of Mig ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.