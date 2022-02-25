UrduPoint.com

Canada's Sanctions Against Russia 'Useless,' Moscow Reserves Right To Respond - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Canada's sanctions against Russia are pointless and Moscow reserves the right to respond both symmetrically and asymmetrically, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"We have already said everything about the sanctions, it is pointless to comment on them. The Russian side has repeatedly said that Western sanctions are completely useless in this situation, they will not have an impact on either Russia or on resolving a wider crisis within the framework of the European security," Stepanov said. "We perceive them with regret, and reserve the right to react both symmetrically and asymmetrically with regard to both personal and economic sanctions.

"

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada is imposing a second round of sanctions against Moscow, targeting 58 individuals and entities, after President Vladimir Putin approved a special military operation in the Donbas region.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

