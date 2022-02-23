WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russian Ambassador in Canada Oleg Stepanov blasted Ottawa's decision to impose sanctions against all Russian lawmakers who supported independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

"The announcement of the Canadian side that it is sanctioning all the Russian legislators who voted for the recognition of the independence of the LPR and DPR, that is, the entire composition of the Federation Council and the State Duma - this is simply ridiculous, this is some kind of novella in the context of international policy implemented by the Canadian liberal democracy," Stepanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.