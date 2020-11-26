(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Canadian province of Saskatchewan is re-introducing some COVID-19-related restrictions amid an increase of new cases, the provincial government said in a statement.

"Additional public health measures are being introduced based on the transmission patterns observed in Saskatchewan, providing further guidance to help reduce COVID-19 case numbers over the coming weeks," the statement said on Wednesday.

The new measures include limiting capacity in numerous indoor settings to 30 people, suspending all sports and group activities and expanding mandatory masking to all indoor fitness activities, the statement said.

The new restrictions and measures will go into effect on November 27 and will remain in place until December 17.

Saskatchewan follows Alberta, which declared a public health emergency on Tuesday, in rolling back certain parts of the reopening process.

As of Wednesday, provincial health authorities have reported 7,047 coronavirus cases and 37 virus-related deaths.