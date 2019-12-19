TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin said in a statement on Wednesday that it has settled in court the corruption charges against the company arising from its activities in Libya between 2001 and 2011 by pleading guilty to a single charge and agreeing to pay a $213 million fine.

"The Court of Quebec has accepted a plea of guilty from SNC-Lavalin Construction Inc. (a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.) to a single charge of fraud. All charges against SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and its international marketing arm, SNC-Lavalin International Inc., have been withdrawn," the statement said.

The company's senior management apologized in the statement for the company's misconduct and welcomed the opportunity to move forward.

"We feel this settlement is fair, and we deeply regret this past behavior which was contrary to our values and ethical standard," Chairman Kevin Lynch said.

The Canadian authorities leveled charges against SNC-Lavalin after claims came to light that the company resorted to bribery to win government contracts in Libya.

The bribery scandal rocked the Canadian political landscape after former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould said - and later testified before lawmakers - that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office had put pressure on her to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.

Canada's Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion conducted an investigation and concluded in August that Trudeau did violate the Conflict of Interest Act in the SNC-Lavalin corruption case.