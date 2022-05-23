UrduPoint.com

Canada's Storm Leaves 8 Dead, Tens Of Thousands Without Power

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 04:44 PM

As police have confirmed at least eight people were killed and multiple injured, the deaths following a destructive storm that hit much of southern Ontario Province continued to rise, local media reported Sunday

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :As police have confirmed at least eight people were killed and multiple injured, the deaths following a destructive storm that hit much of southern Ontario Province continued to rise, local media reported Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people are also without power after gusting winds of 120 km/h knocked down trees and hydro wires in the most populous province of Canada and the national capital region on Saturday, according to CTV news.

By Saturday evening, Hydro One, a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution service provider, said more than 350,000 people were without power following the storm and that it could take several days to restore power due to the sheer number of customers impacted and the amount of damage the storm caused.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 259,200 customers in Ontario were still without electricity, CTV reported.

