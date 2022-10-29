UrduPoint.com

Canada's Summer McIntosh Sets New Record At Swimming World Cup In Toronto

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Canada's Summer McIntosh Sets New Record at Swimming World Cup in Toronto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has set a new record in women's 400-meter freestyle, beating American Katie Ledecky at the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup.

McIntosh, 16, secured her victory on Friday, finishing in 3:52.80, and setting a new World Junior Record.

Ledecky took silver (3:52.88), while Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong finished third in 3:58.50.

Related Topics

World Toronto Hong Kong Women Silver

Recent Stories

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

7 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

7 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

7 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

7 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

7 hours ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.