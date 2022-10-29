MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has set a new record in women's 400-meter freestyle, beating American Katie Ledecky at the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup.

McIntosh, 16, secured her victory on Friday, finishing in 3:52.80, and setting a new World Junior Record.

Ledecky took silver (3:52.88), while Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong finished third in 3:58.50.