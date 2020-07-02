UrduPoint.com
Canada's Supreme Court Dismisses Indigenous Challenge To Trans Mountain Pipeline - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:14 PM

Canada's Supreme Court Dismisses Indigenous Challenge to Trans Mountain Pipeline - Filing

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a legal challenge by Indigenous groups against the construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline (TMX), court documents revealed on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a legal challenge by Indigenous groups against the construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline (TMX), court documents revealed on Thursday.

The court dismissed the appeals from the Coldwater Indian Band and the Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish First Nations, but did not provide a reason for the dismissal.

Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan said in a statement that he welcomes the decision and noted the importance of the TMX pipeline to Canada's national interests.

The court's decision clears one of the last hurdles for constructing the TMX pipeline after numerous legal challenges, including from the provincial government of British Columbia, were overcome.

The original appeal by Indigenous groups was struck down by a Federal appeals court in British Columbia in February.

Indigenous leaders have argued that the $9-billion TMX pipeline project is not in the best interest of Canada because of its negative economic and ecological ramifications.

However, the government has maintained that the pipeline will create jobs and contribute to the funding of clean energy and climate change projects.

