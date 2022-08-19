UrduPoint.com

The Canadian government's import ban on handguns goes into effect on Friday, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The Canadian government's import ban on handguns goes into effect on Friday, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced.

On August 5, Canada's Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino announced that Canada would temporarily impose restrictions on the acquisition, by sale or transfer of ownership, of handguns, including by barring the imports of such weapons to the country.

"This temporary ban is further proof that we are using all the tools at our disposal to fight gun crime. It is a key pillar of our plan to address it, along with investments in prevention, action at our borders, a ban on assault-style weapons and Bill C 21: Canada's most significant action on gun violence in a generation," Mendicino said as quoted by GAC.

The measure comes ahead of this fall's parliamentary session, during which Bill C-21 is expected to be approved.

The legislation proposes a "national freeze," which is a nationwide ban on handgun ownership set to be enforced starting October 2023.

According to government data, between 2010-2020, ownership of handguns in Canada increased by 71%, with around 1.1 million registered units in the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has taken a number of measures to tackle and prevent gun violence, particularly after recent mass shootings in the United States.

