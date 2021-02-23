UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Top Diplomat Calls For End To Violence In DRC After Italian Envoy Assassinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:40 AM

Canada's Top Diplomat Calls for End to Violence in DRC After Italian Envoy Assassinated

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau called for an end of the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the Italian ambassador to that country and two members of an international delegation travelling with him were assassinated.

Earlier on Monday, the World food Program (WFP) said three people were killed, including Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio in an attack on a delegation traveling in the North Kivu province to visit a WFP school feeding program in the town of Rutshuru.

"Canada is saddened and shocked by the attack in Eastern DRC that claimed the lives of Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio and two others.

Our condolences go out to the loved ones of the Italian and Congolese victims. We must put an end to the violence that continues in the DRC," Garneau said on Monday via Twitter.

North Kivu, located next to the border with Rwanda and Uganda, is a home province of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group that brings together Islamic extremists and forces opposed to longtime Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. The ADF has operated in the province since the late 1990s. In 2017, the group swore allegiance to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack World Russia Canada Twitter Visit Rwanda Congo Uganda Border 2017

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

40 minutes ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

55 minutes ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

2 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

2 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.