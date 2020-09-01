UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Canada's Top Diplomat Discusses Belarus Unrest With Counterpart, Opposition - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne discussed the ongoing social unrest in Belarus in separate phone calls with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday.

"I spoke with Vladimir Makei #Belarus FM. I reaffirmed [Canada's] concerns regarding the election and situation in Belarus and called for the release of people detained, [including] journalists and opposition members," Champagne said via Twitter.

Champagne added that the Canadian government is calling for dialogue and accountability for perpetrators of violence.

In a separate conversation with Tikhanovskaya, the two discussed the "options [Canada] is considering to stand with the people of Belarus" and said that Ottawa continues to monitor the situation in Belarus with the help of partners, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Earlier in the day, Makei informed Champagne about "specific facts" of external interference in Belarus' sovereign affairs, according to the country's Foreign Ministry. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the situation in the country.

Moscow has also voiced its concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said last week that the Kremlin will not give any assessments to events in Belarus, considering it equivalent to interference in another country's sovereign affairs.

