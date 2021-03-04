(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido discussed in a phone call alleged heavy-handed tactics by President Nicolas Maduro and a return to democracy in the South American country, Global Affairs Canada said.

"During the call, Minister Garneau expressed Canada's serious concern over the unacceptable actions taken by the Maduro regime against democratic forces and civil society and reiterated Canada's commitment to supporting a peaceful return to democracy in Venezuela," Canada's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Garneau reiterated his support for free, fair and transparent elections in Venezuela, according to the statement.

Canada is among a handful of countries that still recognize Guaido, a failed coup leader, as Venezuela's president. The European Union recently revoked its recognition.