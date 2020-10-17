TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Canada stands ready to mediate the dispute between Greece and Turkey in Mediterranean Sea, the country's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said during a call with reporters on Friday following a meeting with top Greek officials.

"I met with the Prime Minister of Greece, also the foreign minister, understanding in more detail the situation and have offered to mediate between the two parties to the extent they so wish," Champagne said of the escalating tensions between Athens and Ankara.

Champagne said that Turkey's decision to send its Oruc Reis research vessel to the hotly disputed Eastern Mediterranean waters was "not helpful.

"

On Monday, Oric Reis departed from Turkey for a new seismic exploration mission near the island of Kastellorizo in contested waters that Greece considers to be part of its continental shelf. Ankara announced the move in a Navtex advisory issued late on Sunday.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has slammed what it called Turkey's "illegal" Navtex advisory. Athens, in particular, criticized Ankara's decision to conduct new surveys just days after Dendias met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss a potential pathway for easing regional tensions.