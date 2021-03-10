UrduPoint.com
Canada's Top Diplomat Says Expressed Concern About Lukashenko In Call With Tikhanovskaya

Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau says he talked over the telephone with Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and conveyed Ottawa's concern with President Alexander Lukashenko and his government.

"I spoke with Belarusian opposition leader [Tikhanovskaya] to share Canada's deep concerns over the undemocratic and violent actions of the Lukashenko regime and to unequivocally voice Canada's support of the people of Belarus," Garneau said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Belarus opposition rejected the August election results showing President Alexander Lukashenko won another term in office and organized protests. Western countries have similarly not accepted the election results. Canada has imposed three rounds of targeted sanctions against 55 Belarusian officials whom it accuses of violating human rights.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Russia has also voiced concerns over foreign interference in the neighboring country.

