Canada's Top Diplomat Says Won't Stop Efforts To Help Kiev Until Ukraine 'Wins'

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Canada will continue to prop up Kiev until Ukraine emerges victorious in the ongoing armed conflict with Russia, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

Ottawa has been among the more active accomplices in the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, providing Kiev with hundreds of millions of Dollars in military equipment and imposing several rounds of sanctions against Russia since the start of the special military operation on February 24.

"We won't stop our efforts until Ukraine wins," Joly testified before the Standing Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Joly clarified that a Ukrainian victory would entail a full Russian withdrawal and Kiev reasserting control over all territory it claims sovereignty over.

Canada's top diplomat also insisted that further sanctions are needed to put pressure on Moscow.

When asked about the efforts Canada has undertaken to precipitate a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Joly deflected. When asked a second time, Joly said Ottawa has spoken to third parties, including Turkey, China, Israel and Egypt.

The foreign minister claimed there is "willingness" on the part of the international community to engage with Russia but that those efforts have not been reciprocated.

Russia said it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation targets Ukrainian military infrastructure and aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine.

In response, Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and supplied Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.

