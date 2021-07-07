UrduPoint.com
Canada's Top Diplomat, Tikhanovskaya Discuss Western Sanctions Against Belarus

Wed 07th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday discussed sanctions imposed by Western countries against Minsk.

"Minister Garneau underscored Canada's support for democracy. He also pointed to Canada's multifaceted support to Belarusian civil society and to recent sanctions, in coordination with the United Kingdom, United States and European Union, to maintain pressure on the Belarusian regime to end its repeated assault on the human rights and dignity of the Belarusian people," Global Affairs Canada said in a readout following the meeting.

Garneau and Tikhanovskaya agreed on the need for an international investigation into alleged human rights violations by Belarusian officials and the two condemned the grounding of a Ryanair flight.

Belarus asserts that it alerted the flight crew to a bomb threat on board. Meanwhile, Western officials maintain that Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel which Minsk has designated as an extremist entity, was the target of the alleged staged grounding.

Canada's foreign minister and the opposition also expressed their "hope" for the "the future of Belarusian democratic ambitions."

Tuesday's conversation marked the fourth meeting between Canada's foreign minister and the opposition leader, with former top diplomat Francois-Philippe Champagne participating in the first two engagements.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Russia has also voiced concerns over foreign interference in the neighboring country.

