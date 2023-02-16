UrduPoint.com

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly traveled to Ukraine to reaffirm Ottawa's commitment to supporting the country in its conflict with Russia, the ministry said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly traveled to Ukraine to reaffirm Ottawa's commitment to supporting the country in its conflict with Russia, the ministry said on Thursday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, travelled to Ukraine to reaffirm Canada's steadfast support for the people of Ukraine and to discuss Canada's role in the path toward peace with Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, and the President's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak," Global Affairs said in a statement.

They also discussed ways for Canada to better support Ukraine, the statement added.

During Joly's visit, Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its recent donations of Leopard 2 battle tanks and a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, according to Global Affairs.

In addition, the top Canadian diplomat met with Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska to discuss the impact of the armed conflict on children and women. Joly also addressed the needs for reconstruction during talks with Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and reaffirmed "Canada's unwavering pursuit of accountability for the crimes inflicted on the Ukrainian people, including the crime of aggression" during a meeting with Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Joly also announced the allocation of C$21.2 million ($15.6 million) to support organizations involved in responding to conflict-related sexual violence and in demining efforts.

