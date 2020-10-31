UrduPoint.com
Canada's Top Doctor Says Shutdowns In COVID-19 Hit Areas 'May Be Needed'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Canada's Top Doctor Says Shutdowns in COVID-19 Hit Areas 'May Be Needed'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday that targeted shutdowns in novel coronavirus-stricken areas remain an option as the country struggles to deal with a surge in new cases.

"Where infection rates are high and health and other social and economic systems are being stretched, population-based public health measures like restrictions, including closures, may be needed for a time," Tam said.

Tam presented short-term projections to reporters and urged a stronger response by suggesting that Canadians need to decrease contact by 25 percent to stem the spread of the virus.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has nearly doubled since mid-August, spurred by a rate of transmission - the number of people an infected individual transmits the disease to - that has remained above one.

The projections, released by the Public Health Agency of Canada, revealed that the number of cases will range between 251,800 to 262,000, while the number of deaths is expected to fall in the 10,285 to 10,400 range by November 8.

As of Friday, Canada's public health agencies have reported 231,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 10,100 virus-related fatalities.

