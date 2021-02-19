Stronger restrictive measures are needed to control the spread of the new, more contagious coronavirus variants, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Stronger restrictive measures are needed to control the spread of the new, more contagious coronavirus variants, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing on Friday.

"With highly contagious variants in our midst, the threat of uncontrolled epidemic growth is significantly elevated, this is why measures must be stronger, stricter and sustained long enough to suppress rapid epidemic growth of variants of concern," Tam said.

Tam called on local public health authorities to maintain or immediately implement strong new measures, including restrictions and closures, in order to get ahead of or prevent further spread of more contagious new variants. Canadian public health officials have identified community spread of the UK and South African COVID-19 variants in different parts of the country.

Canada's chief medical officer warned of a stronger resurgence of the virus if public health measures are eased too quickly.

Tam also said that public health officials are zeroing in on the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, as the strain potentially able to displace the original as the dominant strain in Canada.

An expert panel guiding the provincial COVID-19 response in Ontario has projected that the UK variant, which first appeared in the province at the end of December, would "soon dominate." The UK variant now accounts for 7 percent of all identified positive samples in the province, according to Tam.

UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.