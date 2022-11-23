MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Canada Elections chief Stephane Perrault has not received any evidence of China's interference in the country's 2019 Federal election, he told the parliament.

"I've not received any reports regarding specific instances of non-compliance with the legislation or specific instances of Chinese interference in the election," Perrault told members of lower house on Tuesday, as quoted by CTV News.

On November 7, Canadian broadcaster Global news reported, citing sources, that the country's intelligence had warned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that China allegedly funded a clandestine network of at least 11 federal candidates running in the 2019 election.

Trudeau said on Sunday that he is unaware of China's funding scheme.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded by saying Beijing had no interest in Canada's internal affairs and Ottawa should stop making accusations that damage relations between the two countries.